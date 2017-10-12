PM urges more active role of private sector

AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Wednesday stressed the government's eagerness to extend the private sector's participation in the national economy and enhancing is competitiveness, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During a meeting with representatives of the private sector at the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, Mulki noted that the government has worked on enhancing partnership with the private sector to implement a project worth JD200 million.

He stressed that such projects would increase capital spending.

The premier noted that the government has started implementing an economic reform programme that targets stimulating the economy’s growth and financial reforms.

Mulki’s meeting with the sector leaders was part of an outreach drive to discuss options and clear confusion over the government’s next step, especially as reports based on leaked information and International Monetary Fund literature spoke of slashed income tax exemptions, while others have alleged that the government intends to raise the general sales tax up to 22 per cent.

He said that the Sales Tax Law has lost its effectiveness as it contains exemptions that have negative effects on economic growth.

The government is committed to supporting citizens not commodities, said the prime minister.

For the expected amendments to the income tax rules, Mulki reiterated that they aim to improve collection and combating tax evasion.