Police investigating deaths in Amman, Jerash — spokesperson

By Rana Husseini - Mar 28,2019 - Last updated at Mar 28,2019

AMMAN — Police are investigating the death of two women in Amman and Jerash on Wednesday with officials stating that they both “killed themselves”.

A 23-year-old divorced woman in the Qweismeh neighbourhood of Amman was rushed to the hospital by her family after suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

“The victim was transferred to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine [NIFM] for an autopsy,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

A post-mortem conducted by pathologists Raed Momani, Issa Gheishan and Ahmad Freihat at the NIFM indicated that the victim died of a single bullet to the chest, a senior medical source said.

“The victim was shot at close range,” the medical source told The Jordan Times.

Blood and tissue samples taken from the young woman were sent to the criminal lab for further analysis, the medical source added.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the woman shot herself,” a senior judicial official said.

The judicial source added that the Criminal Court’s Prosecution Office has not been notified about the incident “which most probably means that this is not a homicide”.

“Our office was not notified about the woman’s death in Qweismeh and, usually, this means that she probably shot herself,” the judicial source explained.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old girl was reportedly found dead at her family’s home in Jerash, Sartawi said.

Investigators rushed to the house to collect evidence and the victim’s body was transferred to the NIFM in Irbid, the police official said.

Sartawi would not release any further details but said both incidents are being investigated.