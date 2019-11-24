Poll brings into focus prevalence of domestic violence

AMMAN — A recent opinion poll has revealed that 86 per cent of Jordanians believe that domestic violence is prevalent in the country, while 64 per cent consider this problem to be directly related to poverty, with women and children the most likely victims of violent acts.

The poll, conducted by the Department of Public Opinion Polls and Surveys from November 18 to 21 and issued by the Centre for Strategic Studies at the University of Jordan, surveyed a representative sample of Jordanian society from all governorates, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Sunday.

Included in the “Jordan Street Pulse” poll series, it addressed pressing issues currently facing Jordan, the region and the international community, with a focus on domestic and social violence.

The results indicated that 47 per cent of the respondents believe partner violence is “very common” in Jordan, while 35 per cent said it occurs at a moderate rate and 13 per cent at a low rate.

When asked about the most common forms of domestic violence, 47 per cent indicated that physical violence is the most common, followed by verbal abuse at 19 per cent and marital violence at 10 per cent.

According to the survey, poverty is the main reason behind domestic violence, at 39 per cent, while 19 per cent of respondents said that violence mainly stems from the “general economic situation”, followed by 9 per cent attributing it to marital conflicts, 8 per cent citing ignorance and unawareness and 6 per cent unemployment.

Thirty-six per cent of respondents noted that children are the most vulnerable, followed by 29 per cent indicating women in general, 11 per cent wives and 8 per cent the poor.

Regarding the government's role in addressing this phenomenon, 21 per cent of the respondents said that the problem can be controlled by intensifying family guidance and awareness campaigns.

The results showed that 18 per cent called for strict laws, 16 per cent said that the government should create jobs for unemployed people and 15 per cent said that government efforts should focus on improving citizens' living conditions.

Poverty is the most pressing local issue according to 22.8 per cent of respondents. Following poverty, unemployment came in second at 21.8 per cent and difficult economic conditions came in third among local issues at 16.8 per cent. Price hikes and high living costs registered 9.8 per cent, followed by corruption and favouritism at 6.9 per cent, Petra reported.

Regionally, Jerusalem and the Palestinian cause are considered to be the most urgent issues at 47 per cent, followed by crises and wars at 18.4 per cent, security and stability at 16.4 per cent and finally, the issue of hosting refugees in the Kingdom at 14.6 per cent.

Internationally, Jerusalem, the Palestinian cause and the "Deal of the Century" are considered the most pressing issues at 27.4 per cent. Wars and conflicts followed at 21.4 per cent and security, stability, terrorism and extremism at 8.6 per cent. Around 27.9 per cent indicated that they are unaware of the most urgent issues facing the international community.