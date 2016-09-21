Polls open on time but campaign activities observed — EU monitors

AMMAN — Most polling stations opened on time on Tuesday, but campaign activities were observed at several voting centres, the EU’s Election Observation Mission said.

“Almost all of the observed polling stations where the EU Election Observation Mission was present opened on time except two of them, which were opened with less than 30 minutes delay,” said Jo Leinen, the chief observer of the EU mission.

At a press briefing, Leinen said that essential election material was available at all the voting centres visited by EU observers.

However, monitors did observe electoral campaigning on Tuesday, he said, in violation of regulations banning candidates from lobbying voters on election day.

On Sunday, the EU mission deployed 40 short-term observers across the Kingdom ahead of the vote, bringing the total number of European monitors to 108.

Prior to their deployment, the short-term observers received a two-day in-depth briefing in Amman on the electoral background, voting procedures, the political environment and other topics.

On election day, the EU observers are focusing on the voting process, the counting and tabulation, and also the transmission of results.

The mission’s preliminary statement, outlining its first public assessment, is expected to be released at a press conference on Thursday.