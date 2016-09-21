You are here
Polls open on time but campaign activities observed — EU monitors
By Mohammad Ghazal - Sep 21,2016 - Last updated at Sep 21,2016
AMMAN — Most polling stations opened on time on Tuesday, but campaign activities were observed at several voting centres, the EU’s Election Observation Mission said.
“Almost all of the observed polling stations where the EU Election Observation Mission was present opened on time except two of them, which were opened with less than 30 minutes delay,” said Jo Leinen, the chief observer of the EU mission.
At a press briefing, Leinen said that essential election material was available at all the voting centres visited by EU observers.
However, monitors did observe electoral campaigning on Tuesday, he said, in violation of regulations banning candidates from lobbying voters on election day.
On Sunday, the EU mission deployed 40 short-term observers across the Kingdom ahead of the vote, bringing the total number of European monitors to 108.
Prior to their deployment, the short-term observers received a two-day in-depth briefing in Amman on the electoral background, voting procedures, the political environment and other topics.
On election day, the EU observers are focusing on the voting process, the counting and tabulation, and also the transmission of results.
The mission’s preliminary statement, outlining its first public assessment, is expected to be released at a press conference on Thursday.
Related Articles
AMMAN — The EU Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to Jordan on Sunday deployed 40 short-term observers across the Kingdom ahead of Tuesda
AMMAN — The International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) have deployed a joint delegation to observe
AMMAN — HRH Prince Feisal, the Regent, on Tuesday visited the Independent Election Commission (IEC) and checked on the measures taken to ens
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Sep 20, 2016
Sep 20, 2016
Opinion
Sep 20, 2016
Sep 20, 2016
Sep 20, 2016
Sep 20, 2016
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment