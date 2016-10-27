Premier discusses energy cooperation with Egyptian minister

AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Thursday discussed Jordanian-Egyptian energy cooperation with Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Mulki and Molla also discussed other aspects of bilateral relations, with the premier stressing the deep-rooted relations between the two countries. He cited success of the Joint Jordanian-Egyptian Higher Committee’s recent meetings in Cairo, which, he said, have enhanced cooperation and solved several outstanding issues.

The Egyptian minister briefed Mulki on the developments of the cooperation protocol that was signed by the Energy Ministry and the Jordanian-Egyptian Company, FAJR.

The protocol aims at supplying Jordanian industries with natural gas through Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Terminal in Aqaba and using FAJR’s pipelines to carry the fuel to end users.

The deal will reduce operational costs for the Jordanian industries that have depended on the expensive heavy fuel, due to the halt of gas supplies from Egypt, blamed on terrorist attacks on the pipeline extending across Sinai to Aqaba.

Molla outlined the efforts of the Egyptian government to develop the gas industry in the republic after the discovery of several new offshore gas fields such as the Zohr gas field, one of the world’s largest.

The two sides also discussed the possibility of starting a new pioneer project in Aqaba to convert public vehicles engines to operate on gas instead of oil derivatives, and benefiting from the Egyptian expertise in this field.