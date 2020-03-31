Prices of fuel derivatives to see ‘remarkable’ decline in April — Zawati

Energy Minister Hala Zawati speaks during a press briefing at the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The prices of fuel derivatives in April will witness a “remarkable” decline, and the “differences in fuel prices” category on monthly electricity bills will be zero, Energy Minister Hala Zawati announced on Tuesday.

The price of one litre of unleaded 90-octane gasoline will drop by JD0.120 from JD0.745 per litre in March to JD0.625 in April, while the price-per-litre of unleaded 95-octane gasoline will be lowered in April by JD0.125 to JD0.840, down from JD0.965 in March, Zawati added.

During a press briefing at the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management, the minister said that the price of one litre of diesel orkerosene has been reduced by JD0.90, from JD0.555 in March to JD0.465 in April, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

She also said that the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission on Tuesday decided to remove the “differences in fuel prices” category on monthly electricity bills as of April 1, after reviewing the average price of Brent oil between January 1 and March 31.

Zawati expressed hopes that all service and production sectors will be able to resume work at full capacity soon in order to benefit from the decline in fuel prices.

Prices of oil derivatives in the local market are calculated based on international prices, plus other costs including shipping and taxes, she said.