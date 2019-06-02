Prince Hashim attends 94th Hashemite Scientific Council on Ali Ibn Abi Talib

AMMAN — Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, HRH Prince Hashim on Friday attended the 94th Hashemite Scientific Council at the Royal Cultural Centre, the fourth to be held this year, on Ali Ibn Abi Talib, one of Prophet Mohammad’s companions and the fourth caliph.

The council was run by several Sharia professors, Abdullah Fawaz from Mutah University and Adnan Assaf from the University of Jordan.

The main topic focused on the life of Ali Ibn Abi Talib, cousin and son-in-law of Prophet Mohammad and member of the House of Hashem, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The attendees of the council discussed further matters that include the nation’s identity and the Arabic language among others.

The council was attended by Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Awqaf Minister Abdul Nasser Abul Bassal, Lower House First Deputy Speaker Khamis Atiyeh, Chief Islamic Justice Abdul Karim Khasawneh, the Kingdom’s Grand Mufti Mohammad Khalaileh and various officials, scholars and clerics in the Kingdom.