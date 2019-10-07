Prince Hashim attends Zarqa military tent pegging tournament

AMMAN — HRH Prince Hashim, His Majesty’s chief Royal councillor, on Monday attended the inauguration ceremony of the first international military tournament of tent pegging at the Public Security Department’s (PSD) Knights group command in Zarqa.

Col. Mashhour Farajat, commander of the Knights group, said that the command has implemented all necessary preparations to guarantee a successful hosting of the tournament that sees the participation of the UK, Pakistan, Egypt, Syria, Oman, Qatar and Iraq, in addition to Jordan.

Farajat said that during this three-day event, military teams compete on five patterns in the tent pegging, which are: Picking up tent pegs with spears, swords, relay, rings and lemon cutting, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted that this tournament, which is hosted by the PSD in cooperation with the Royal Jordanian Equestrian Federation and the International Tent Pegging Federation (ITPF), is the “first of its kind” to be organised by the federation.

PSD Director Maj. Gen. Fadel Hmoud, ITPF President Sheikh Mohammed Fairouz, Zarqa Governor Muhammad Smiran and senior PSD officers attended the inauguration ceremony, according to Petra.

The federation is a non-profit organisation that was established in October 2013 in Oman with the aim of propagating the tent pegging sport worldwide, according to its website.