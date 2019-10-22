You are here

Prince Hashim, Princess Fahdah welcome baby boy

By JT - Oct 22,2019 - Last updated at Oct 22,2019

AMMAN — Their Royal Highnesses Prince Hashim and Princess Fahdah welcomed a baby boy on Monday.

They named the newborn HRH Mohammad Al Hassan, according to a Royal Court statement.

The Royal Court congratulated Prince Hashim and Princess Fahdah on this occasion, and wished the newborn good health and prosperity under the care of his parents. 

