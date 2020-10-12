Prince Hassan calls for reviving pan-Arab cultural integration

AMMAN — HRH Prince Hassan, president of the Arab Thought Forum (ATF), has called for reviving the pan-Arab cultural integration and “bridging the big gap between history and the human nature in a way that enables us, through trips from the Magrib to Mashriq, including Hajj, to rebuild an ideological link”.

Prince Hassan made the remarks during a recent virtual meeting organised by the ATF under the title "Trips and cultural relations between Mashriq and Maghrib", according to an ATF statement, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The prince stressed that speaking about trips does not merely mean a historical review from a moral point of view, but rather one that aims at humanising history.

He also talked about the role of language in transferring knowledge and sciences and the role of the Orient and Arabs in such endeavours through their translations from the Greek language.

Prince Hassan also referred to the role of the peoples of this region in offering absolute knowledge in laws and legislation, where the credit should be given to ancient people like Hammurabi and kings of several civilisations in the Orient.

The prince also called for conducting research about the credit of Arabs on Western civilisations “through voices from this region”, stressing that "it is time to speak with a language that can take us to the concept of absolute knowledge".

Participants in the event reviewed the journeys of great travellers and explorers as they consisted an understanding of how relations develop among various peoples, diversity and commonalities, highlighting the role of Arab and Islamic peoples in the global civilisation”, according to Petra.