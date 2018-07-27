You are here
Prince Hassan says statistical data integral to Kingdom’s development
By JT - Jul 27,2018 - Last updated at Jul 27,2018
AMMAN — HRH Prince Hassan on Thursday underscored the importance of data provided by the Department of Statistics (DoS), which contribute to the development process in Jordan.
The remark came during his visit to the DoS in the presence of HRH Princess Sumaya, Planning and International Cooperation Minister Mary Kawar and DoS Director General Qasim Zu’bi, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The prince also stressed the need to improve statistics in the Kingdom to keep pace with developments and to meet the citizens’ living needs, noting that the figures must be employed in the development process, which starts with analysing figures related to the social and economic situation and reflecting them on plans and executive programmes.
He highlighted the importance of using the statistical figures in studies on behaviour, culture, ideology and characteristics of social segments.
Prince Hassan commended the efforts of the department in the provision of essential statistics that would improve the living of citizens.
For her part, Kawar emphasised that electronic transformation at the DoS is a qualitative leap in providing statistical data as the department has presented figures in the fields of demography, economy, society and environment.
The planning minister said that the DoS has completed a national strategy for statistics for the years 2018-2020 with the participation of all ministries, official institutions, private sector representatives and civil society institutions.
Meanwhile, Zu’bi presented a briefing on the most important achievements of the department and the national strategy, which aims to improve the institutional capabilities of the national statistics units at the public institutions and to improve the quality of collected data.
He highlighted the strategy’s approach, which he said, is based on decentralisation and the participation of ministries and institutions.
DR SAMUEL IHEMDI (not verified)
Fri, 07/27/2018 - 03:54
HRH PRINCE HASSAN IS CORRECT BECAUSE WITH OUT THE OFFICE OF THE DEPARTMENT OF STATISTICS, THERE WILL BE NO BASELINE FOR USE IN ECONOMIC TARGETS BUT ONE HAS TO BE VERY CAREFUL ON HOW TO USE THE DATA GENERATED. FIRST, ANY DATA GENERATED WILL SURELY BE SUBJECT TO STATISTICAL ERRORS. THE REASON(S) FOR THIS IS THAT THE SAID DATA HAS LOTS OF VARRIANCES SINCE NOT ALL THE LEGITIMATE CITIZENS ARE ACCOUNTED FOR. FIRST, WHERE AND HOW ARE THE PALESTINIANS CLASSIFIED?. HOW ABOUT YOUR DAUGHTERS THAT ARE MARRIED TO NON JORDANIAN MEN AND THEIR FAMILIES? WHERE ARE THEY SINCE THESE ARE ALL MISSING DATA WHICH IS BEING USED TO DEVELOPE AND STUDY BEHAVIOURS, CULTURE OR IDEOLOGY?. IF YOU CONTROL FOR THESE FACTORS, I CAN ASSURE YOU THAT THE DATA IS MEANINGLESS IF NOT COMPLETELY MISLEADING FIGURES THAT CAN SKEW ITS ECONOMIC USE. WHAT MORE, HOW CAN ONE USE THE RAW DATA GENERATED TO STUDY
SOCIAL NORMS AND CHARACTERISTICS? NOT POSSIBLE WITH OUT SOME FORM OF PROGRAM EVALUATION RESEARCH.
