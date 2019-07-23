Prince Hassan urges international efforts to ensure release of kidnapped Syrian Orthodox archbishops

AMMAN — HRH Prince Hassan on Monday urged the international community and human rights organisations to intensify efforts to ensure the release of Archbishops Mar Gregorios Yohanna Ibrahim and Boulos Yazig of Aleppo, six years after they were kidnapped.

In a statement marking the six-year anniversary of their kidnapping, the Prince said: “This assault drew the condemnation and ire of both Christians and Muslims. The archbishops were dedicated to serving the people of their community and promoting the values of love, fraternity, peace and coexistence,” the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

“I join our brothers at the Syrian Orthodox Church in calling on the good people of our nation to give this cause the attention it deserves and take practical measures towards ending the suffering resulting from the kidnap,” Prince Hassan said.

The Prince also called on the United Nations Human Rights Council to shoulder its responsibility in this regard. “Although this issue is considered a crime against humanity,” the Prince said that the international community is not doing enough to resolve it.