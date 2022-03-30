Princess Basma honours participants of Queen Alia Social Responsibility Competition

HRH Princess Basma poses for a group photo during an event to honour the participants and supporters of the Queen Alia Competition for Social Responsibility on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HRH Princess Basma on Wednesday honoured the participants and supporters of the Queen Alia Competition for Social Responsibility for the year 2021, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The princess handed over competition proceeds to the Ministry of Education, which amounted to JD15,386, and JD70,000 to Al Rajaa School for Teaching the Hearing Impaired, affiliated with the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD).

Her Royal Highness also awarded the first female deaf doctor in Jordan, Islam Jadoa.

During the ceremony, the princess said that the competition sought to promote and develop learning opportunities, instil values ​​of active, positive and voluntary participation among students, and guide them towards adopting applications and concepts that enable them to deal with current and future challenges.

She indicated that the competition was able to reach various segments of society. It helped students with hearing disabilities engage in the educational process, provided them with the necessary educational and learning skills and knowledge and helped enable their integration into society, she noted.

She said that the theme of the competition for the year 2022 will be in line with the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, with the aim to promote interest in the generation of renewable resources and revive sustainable ecosystems.

Expressing pride in the partnership between JOHUD and various national institutions that supported the competition and have contributed to its implementation for more than 25 years, the princess underlined that such partnership reflects the appreciation for the competition’s role and mission.