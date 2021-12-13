Princess Dana attends first symposium of Scientific Committee for Sustainable Development

HRH Princess Dana Firas attends the first symposium of the Scientific Committee for the Sustainable Development Goals affiliated with ICOMOS Jordan on Monday (Photo courtesy of ICOMOS Facebook page)

AMMAN — HRH Princess Dana Firas, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Cultural Heritage and president of the Association of the World Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS Jordan), on Monday attended the first symposium of the Scientific Committee for the Sustainable Development Goals affiliated with ICOMOS Jordan.

Princess Dana, at the beginning of the virtual event, highlighted the importance of connecting cultural heritage to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the mutual relationship between SDGs and the cultural heritage and the possibility for sustainable development to contribute to preserving cultural heritage.

She also referred to the work of ICOMOS Jordan and its plan for next year, which includes forming specialised scientific committees to enhance heritage issues locally and internationally, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Director of the Department of Antiquities and ICOMOS Jordan representative in the committee Fadi Balawi reviewed study cases from Jordan to realise SDGs, stressing that the department cooperates with all stakeholders in the field to realise these goals.

Nizar Adarbeh, a specialist in the Sustainable Energy and Economic Development Projects in Jordan (SEED), addressed the role of donors in realising SDGs, highlighting the importance of an integrated approach in finding financing solutions.

Gabriel Caballero, the Focal Point for the Sustainable Development Goals for ICOMOS International, reviewed the vision and message of the SDGs Committee and the mechanism to joint it and participate in its activities.

At the end of the symposium, Princess Dana expressed appreciation for speakers and participants, referring to the opportunity to join the council and benefit from its advantages through the following link: https://icomosjordan.org/why-join-icomos-jordan/.