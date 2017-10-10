You are here
Princess Muna receives Romanian royals
By JT - Oct 10,2017 - Last updated at Oct 10,2017
AMMAN — HRH Princess Muna, patron for Nursing and Midwifery in the Eastern Mediterranean Region and president of the Jordanian Nursing Council (JNC), received on Tuesday the Crown Princess of Romania Margareta and her spouse Prince Radu and an accompanying delegation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The meeting, which took place at the JNC, discussed cooperation in the fields of medicine, health, education and culture between the two countries. This was in addition to finding ways to enhance collaboration in nursing and emergency medicine.
The Romanian delegation expressed their readiness to support health initiatives for refugees in Jordan, and committed to offer scholarships for Jordanians in Romania's universities in the fields of medicine, nursing, veterinary medicine and agriculture, while implementing training programmes for Jordanian health personnel in Romania in the field of emergency
medicine, Petra added.
Related Articles
HRH Princess Muna, president of the Jordanian Nursing Council (JNC), has attended the International Conference on Nursing and Midwifery in Dublin, which brought together leaders in the nursing sector from the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.
HRH Princess Muna on Wednesday attended the opening ceremony of the fifth Jordanian-Romanian Medical Conference.
HRH Princess Muna, president of the Jordanian Nursing Council (JNC), has said that the irregularities in the medical labour force is the main challenge facing developing countries.
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Oct 10, 2017
Oct 10, 2017
Oct 10, 2017
Oct 10, 2017
Opinion
Oct 10, 2017
Oct 10, 2017
Oct 10, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment