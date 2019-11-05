Princess Raiyah engaged to Faris Ned Donovan

You are here

By JT - Nov 05,2019 - Last updated at Nov 05,2019

AMMAN — HRH Princess Raiyah Bint Al Hussein and Faris Ned Donovan were engaged on Saturday, according to a Royal Court statement.

The Royal Court extended its sincere congratulations to Princess Raiyah and to Donovan on this occasion.

Princess Raiyah, born in Amman in 1986, is the daughter of His Majesty the late King Hussein and Her Majesty Queen Noor.

She holds an undergraduate master’s degree in Japanese studies from Edinburgh University in Scotland, a master’s degree in Japanese literature from Columbia University in New York, and is currently a PhD candidate in pre-modern Japanese literature at UCLA.

 

