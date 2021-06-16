Princess Sumaya calls for roadmap towards sustainable museums

Deputising for HRH Princess Sumaya, Tourism Minister Nayef Al Fayez delivers a speech during an event organised by the Department of Antiquities on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Under the patronage of HRH Princess Sumaya, vice president of the Jordan Museum’s board of trustees, who is also chairperson of the International Council of Museums’ Jordan national committee, the Department of Antiquities on Tuesday celebrated the centenary of the foundation of the Jordanian state and International Museum Day under the theme “The future and sustainability of Jordanian museums in the second centenary”.

On behalf of Princess Sumaya, Tourism Minister Nayef Al Fayez delivered a speech highlighting the necessity of protecting museums, which play the important role of preserving the human and cultural heritage, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The princess also highlighted the importance of museums in enhancing the national identity.

Shedding light on the impact of the COVID pandemic on museums due to lockdowns, the princess said that the pandemic has enhanced the innovation of museums’ staff in employing technology to connect with audiences.

She also stressed the need for launching a continuous planning process to bring about a fundamental change in museum values, as well as strengthen their multiple roles in the Kingdom and keep abreast of global best practices.

The princess also highlighted the need for an executive roadmap that leads to sustainable museums, which keep pace with the latest developments to introduce Jordan in the best way.

She added that the Jordanian Museums Association was established to support and develop the Kingdom’s museums and allow their interaction at the domestic, regional and global levels.