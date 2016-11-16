Probe into airbase killings still ongoing — embassy

AMMAN—The US embassy in Amman said on Wednesday the investigation into the killing of three US instructors in a shootout at an airbase is ongoing and has not yet reached any conclusions.

“Investigators are considering all potential motives and reasons for why American service members came under fire and they have not yet ruled out terrorism as a potential motive,” US Embassy Spokesperson Eric Barbee said in a statement to The Jordan Times.

“Contrary to press reports, there has been absolutely no credible evidence to suggest that US personnel acted contrary to orders or established procedures when accessing the base”.

“We appreciate the assistance of the government of Jordan as the investigation continues,” Barbee said.

The instructors were killed in a shooting at the gate of the King Faisal Airbase in Jafer, Maan, early November while they were in a car that was about to enter the premises, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported at the time. A Jordanian non-commissioned officer was injured.

At a meeting with the press a few days after the incident, Brett McGurk, special presidential envoy for the global coalition to counter Daesh, said it was obviously a very tragic incident.

“It is under investigation, and we will support Jordan as it continues with this investigation. And nothing here would come between Jordan and the United States, as we continue to support each other and continue to support Jordan as a pillar of stability in this region and as a pillar in our overall coalition against Daesh,” said McGurk.

The three US service members killed in Jordan on November 4 were Special Forces soldiers from the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) located at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

They have been identified as Staff Sgt. Matthew C. Lewellen, 27, Staff Sgt. Kevin J. McEnroe, 30, and Staff Sgt. James F. Moriarty, 27.