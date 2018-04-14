PSD to investigate police attack on photo journalist Aqarbeh — JPA

AMMAN — Public Security Department (PSD) Director Maj. Gen. Fadel Hmoud has ordered a probe into an alledged attack by policemen on The Jordan Times photo journalist Osama Aqarbeh on Wednesday.

Jordan Press Association (JPA) President Rakan Saideh said he received a phone call from Hmoud on Friday confirming that he had instructed director of the PSD court to begin an investigation into Aqarbeh's complaint.

Aqarbeh said he had filed a lawsuit through JPA against police after, he said, he was "attacked and insulted" by policemen while he was covering the robbery incident of the money exchange shop in Amman on late Wednesday.

Aqarbeh said he was detained and under arrest by police and was "badly treated and insulted" while he was on official mission covering the robbery incident of Al Alawneh Money Exchange Shop in Amman's Wasfi Tel Street in Gardens.

Saideh to The Jordan Times that Hmoud voiced the PSD's respect of JPA and all journalists whom, he described, as "strategic partners of police".

For his part, Saideh said he that Hmoud's move is a "guarantee for all journalists that all problems and disputes are to be resolved through the law".

JPA president also underlined that the association is responsible for ensuring "safe and unobstructed" work for all journalists.

Following the alleged attack on Aqarbeh, Saideh said: "Any restrictions to journalists' rights are completely rejected and denounced as they are against the Constitution and the relevant conventions Jordan has rectified."

The JPA president also called on the PSD to take all necessary measures to ensure "complete freedom" for journalists while covering events and incidents and to offer them all facilities.