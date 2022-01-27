You are here
PSD urges public to stay home amid prevailing weather conditions
By JT - Jan 27,2022 - Last updated at Jan 27,2022
AMMAN — Public Security Directorate (PSD) Director Maj. Gen. Hussein Hawatmeh on Thursday called on the public to stay home due to the snowfall blanketing large parts of the Kingdom.
During a field visit, Hawatmeh emphasised the PSD’s readiness to meet the citizens and residents’ urgent needs around the clock, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 26, 2022
Opinion
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.