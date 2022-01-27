You are here

Home » Local » PSD urges public to stay home amid prevailing weather conditions

PSD urges public to stay home amid prevailing weather conditions

By JT - Jan 27,2022 - Last updated at Jan 27,2022

AMMAN — Public Security Directorate (PSD) Director Maj. Gen. Hussein Hawatmeh on Thursday called on the public to stay home due to the snowfall blanketing large parts of the Kingdom. 

During a field visit, Hawatmeh emphasised the PSD’s readiness to meet the citizens and residents’ urgent needs around the clock, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

up
5 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.