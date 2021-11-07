PSUT launches 13th Global Entrepreneurship Week

AMMAN — The Princess Sumaya University for Technology’s (PSUT) Queen Rania Centre for Entrepreneurship (QRCE) announced launching the 13th Global Entrepreneurship Week under the patronage of HRH Princess Sumaya, chair of the board of trustees of PSUT.

The event is organised in partnership with Zain Jo, through Zain Innovation Campus (ZINC), with the participation of 83 partners via some 400 events that will be held in-person and virtually in Amman and other governorates, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The event, held between Monday and November 14, will focus on several aspects mainly related to education and its role in enhancing entrepreneurship and innovation; politics and the role of the government in the progress of business innovation; and obstacles facing entrepreneurs belonging to the underprivileged population.

PSUT President Mashhour Rifai, during a press conference at ZINC, said that the university, through the QRCE, is keen on implementing Princess Sumaya’s vision on stimulating and developing innovation and entrepreneurship among Jordanians.

QRCE Director Mohammad Obeidat said that the week is among the important programmes for the centre that annually offers this event for all entrepreneur institutions to celebrate their achievements and upcoming projects.

Tareq Bitar, CEO of the media, communication, innovation and sustainability management at Zain Jo, said that this partnership with the QRCE in launching the week coincides with the seventh anniversary of launching ZINC.

He also highlighted the importance of supporting the business innovation sector and working on its development due to its importance in creating new job opportunities and supporting the national economy.