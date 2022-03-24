PSUT scores highly on graduate employability scale

AMMAN — Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) scored 3.8 out of 4 points in a programme to measure the employability of Jordanian university graduates, conducted by the World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation (IFC), in cooperation with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

According to a report issued by the foundation, the assessment, which is based on criteria of how far the educational process is keeping pace with the latest developments in the labour market, aims to help universities conduct self-reviews to the extent that they apply processes and practices that would raise the employability of their graduates, said a PSUT statement.

The report also showed that the overall average of Jordanian universities on the scale was 2.6 points.

Commenting on the result, PSUT President Mashhoor Al Refai said that the university’s achievement was “fully expected” as the employment rate of PSUT graduates during the first six months after their graduation stands at 93 per cent.

The International Education Magazine recently listed PSUT’s King Talal School of Business Technology among the list of the top 10 business colleges in Asia and the Pacific region for the year 2022, following a survey it conducted of graduates and employers in terms of students' readiness to engage in the labour market, according to the statement.