Psychologists volunteer their services after Dead Sea tragedy

AMMAN — The psychological trauma suffered by the survivals and the families of the victims of the Dead Sea flashfloods has prompted mental health experts to volunteer and offer their support.

“We are experts and we always have a responsibility towards our society,” Ahmad Alshakhanba, one of the volunteering experts told The Jordan Times in an interview over the phone on Saturday, adding: "This the least we could offer following what they have endured during the crisis."

Alshakhanba is among a number of experts and members of the Association of Psychological Sciences who decided to team up in supporting the victims of Thursday’s flashfloods near the Dead Sea.

Dr Atef Shawashreh, president of the association, said they would be offering psychological services for the children who survived and the families of the deceased in addition to their friends.

“Our aim is to save families from psychological trauma. We are cooperating with other societies to have an effective outcome to this initiative,” he added.

He described psychological support in such cases as important because such incidents could cause depression and other symptoms resulting in negative impacts on children’s character.

“Some of them might be reluctant to interact with society and others might even ignore eating. Also, families might suffer from nightmares and undergo cases of deep contemplation,” he warned.

Dr Latefa Ali Dardas, who is an assistant professor and psychiatric and mental health specialist, said if the mental health support is not there then whole recovery is not complete.

“We also want to support the children who even did not go on the trip, because they lost their friends and also need support. Teachers will also be covered in this initiative, because they will be missing their students,” she told The Jordan Times.

She added that there was a lack of psychological support resources, including a lack of doctors in Jordan.

Dardas, who is also vice president of the society, said many families might be reluctant to receive mental health services, because they might feel embarrassed to receive such services and there is still a stigma surrounding mental health.

Shawashreh noted that many families whose children went through the tragedy had already approached them for their services.

21 people, mostly schoolchildren, died and 35 were injured last Thursday from flashfloods in the hot springs area near the Dead Sea as the country witnessed heavy quick rain.