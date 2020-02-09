Public Security Law amendments get Senate nod

AMMAN — The Senate on Sunday endorsed amendments to the Public Security Law as referred from the Lower House, also giving a green light to the Public-Private Sector Partnership Law after making minor amendments.

The amendments to the Public Security Law merge the Civil Defence and gendarmerie departments into the Public Security Department to guarantee the "highest levels" of security coordination and professionalism. The decision also aims to curb spending, facilitate restructuring efforts and enable the department to undertake new responsibilities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Meanwhile, the Public-Private Sector Partnership Law aims to secure funds for government projects and implement them in a way that achieves added value, either by establishing infrastructure and public facilities or by revamping, operating and maintaining them.

The bill was created with the aim of making use of the expertise and technical knowledge available in the private sector while also enhancing the government’s capacities.

The draft law will see the formation a higher ministerial committee to select projects, provide policies for each project and refer them to the Cabinet.

Additionally, a special unit within the Prime Ministry will be created and tasked with assisting government agencies in identifying projects, establishing implementation priorities and preparing proposals for the higher ministerial committee, Petra said.

The draft law, which abolishes the 2014 partnership law, bans any member of the higher committee, technical panels or the Prime Ministry unit from participating in any partnership projects. The restriction also applies to members’ spouses, offspring and second-degree relatives.