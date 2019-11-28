QAIA welcomes over 722k passengers during October

AMMAN — Official statistics released by Airport International Group (AIG) revealed that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) received 722,792 passengers (PAX) during October, representing a substantial 10.4 per cent growth in comparison with the same month in 2018, according to an AIG statement.

Meanwhile, QAIA recorded 6,547 aircraft movements and handled 9,335 tonnes of cargo, marking a rise of 6.1 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively, the statement said, adding that from the beginning of 2019 until the end of October, QAIA welcomed 7,636,388 PAX, up 6.1 per cent compared to the same period last year.