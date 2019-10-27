Qatar Chamber, Amman delegation explore furthering bilateral trade

AMMAN — The Qatar Chamber on Sunday received a Jordanian commercial delegation and discussed means to enhance commercial and economic cooperation, stimulate joint investments and increase trade exchange between the two countries.

Chairman of the Qatar Chamber Sheikh Khalifa Bin Jassim Bin Mohammed Al Thani said that the commercial exchange volume between Qatar and Jordan grew by 18 per cent in 2018 to 1.3 billion Qatari riyals, compared with 1.1 billion Qatari riyals in 2017.

Sheikh Khalifa expressed hope for achieving higher growth rates in the trade volume between Doha and Amman, noting that his country’s private sector looks forward to enhancing cooperation and partnerships with its Jordanian peers in various economic sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Qatari market during the first nine months of 2019 witnessed the registration of 175 new Jordanian companies that established partnerships and alliances with Qatari firms, the chairman said.

In this regard, he noted that the number of joint Qatari-Jordanian companies working in the Qatari market stood at 1,725 at the end of the third quarter of 2019, compared with 1,550 firms at the end of 2018.

For his part, President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Senator Nael Kabariti, head of the delegates, expressed his appreciation for the Qatari initiative, implemented under the directives of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, to employ 10,000 Jordanians in the Qatari market.

Kabariti highlighted the importance of activating the joint Qatari-Jordanian business council, which can play a role in enhancing communication among both countries’ businesspeople and exploring new cooperation opportunities.

Ali Yafii of the Qatari Ministry of Trade and Industry gave a presentation about investment opportunities in Qatar, reviewing top characteristics and incentives of investing in the gulf country.