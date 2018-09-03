Qatari delegation visits investment commission over $500m agreement

AMMAN — A Qatari delegation on Monday visited the Jordan Investment Commission (JIC), as part of the Jordanian-Qatari agreement on investments in infrastructure, tourism and energy projects with a value of $500 million.

Minister of State for Investment Affairs and JIC Chairman Muhannad Shehadeh stressed the need to invest in the “distinguished relations” between Amman and Doha to bring more economic and trade benefits for both peoples, according to a JIC statement.

The minister reviewed the Kingdom's economic reforms, which included amending laws and signing agreements with Arab and foreign countries to open new export markets for Jordan, as well as having macro-economic, monetary and financial policies to maintain the development of the economy.

Sheikh Faisal Al Thani, head of the local portfolios at the Qatar Investment Authority, stressed Qatar’s interest to invest in Jordan, noting that more visits will be conducted to the Kingdom to strengthen economic and investment ties.

Fahed Muhannadi, director general of the Qatar Electricity and Water Company, and chairman of the Nibras Company for Energy, said that investment in Jordan is "encouraging and successful", commending the Kingdom's incentives and facilities that encourage investments, the statement added.

The delegation’s visit was a part of the package of investments ordered by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in June.

The pledge included providing 10,000 job opportunities for Jordanians and funding worth $500 million in infrastructure projects to assist the Kingdom in facing economic challenges.

The Qatari delegation also checked on investment opportunities at the King Hussein Business Park (KHPB), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

KHBP CEO, Soud Srour reviewed a plan to expand the facility over an area of more than 1.4 million sq.m, stressing the park’s commitment to providing the best facilities for investors.