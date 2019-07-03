Razzaz arrives in Cairo for 28th Jordan-Egypt higher committee meetings

AMMAN — Heading a ministerial delegation, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz arrived in Cairo on Tuesday for the 28th session of the Jordanian-Egyptian Higher Committee meetings, scheduled to kick off today.

In addition to Razzaz, the Jordanian delegation taking part in the meetings include Minister of Education Walid Maani, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Tareq Hammouri, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Hala Zawati, Transport Minister Anmar Khasawneh, Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Sami Daoud and Minister of Labour Nidal Bataineh.

The committee’s meetings, chaired by the two countries’ prime ministers, aim at following up on agreements made during the previous talks, held in Amman last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Tuesday.

The committee will discuss the economic, trade and investment relations in addition to means of furthering Amman-Cairo cooperation in various fields.

The Jordanian delegation participating in the Jordanian-Egyptian Higher Committee, one of the oldest Arab committees also includes a number of officials and representatives from the private sector concerned with issues on the agenda.

In preparation for the upcoming meetings, the Jordanian-Egyptian joint technical committee, chaired by Secretary General of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Shamali, convened on Monday to discuss the meetings’ agenda and draft documents tackling areas of joint cooperation.

During the Amman-hosted gatherings of the 27th Jordanian-Egyptian Higher Committee, the two sides agreed to take all measures that would enhance trade exchange between the two countries, facilitate the flow of investment, establish joint ventures and remove any obstacles facing cooperation.

They also agreed to form an Egyptian-Jordanian investment coordination council, which will comprise a group of investors representing an array of sectors, including agriculture, industry and services. Meetings, it was agreed, will be held alternately in both countries.

They also agreed to renew the agreement signed between the two countries on reducing the transit fees of ships through the Suez Canal serving the Aqaba Port.

The two sides stressed the facilitation of procedures for the entry of Jordanian medicines to Egypt to increase the number of Jordanian medicines registered in the Egyptian market from 32 varieties to 60, and to revisit the pricing of Egyptian medicines on the Jordanian market.

They also agreed to set up a $1-million exhibition for the direct sale of products of the two countries and the establishment of an exhibition of Dead Sea products in Cairo.

The two sides also agreed to extend the agreement on increasing the number of seats for flights between Amman and Cairo for one year and evaluate the situation prior to holding the 28th session of the Jordanian-Egyptian Higher Committee.