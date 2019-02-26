Razzaz arrives in London for economy, investment initiative

AMMAN — Prime Minister Omar Razzaz arrived in London on Tuesday, heading the government delegation to the London initiative, which will be held on Thursday under the theme “Jordan: Growth and Opportunities”.

The event, co-hosted by Jordan and the UK, will be attended by 450 participants from 60 countries representing private and public sectors, Arab and foreign investment funds and international organisations.

Minister of State for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Jumana Ghunaimat stressed that the London initiative reflects the international interest in supporting Jordan and its reform plans, which aim at achieving growth, adding that the conference represents an opportunity to explain the government’s scheme to improve the business environment, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

She also stressed that the London initiative is part of the government’s efforts to open gateways for the economy in order to stimulate growth, increase exports and attract investment, noting that the summit is also an opportunity to explain the steps taken by the Kingdom to create an appealing investment environment.

She pointed out that the ministerial team participating in the London initiative will explain the financial, economic and legislative reform measures taken to render the Kingdom as a friendly environment for capital and investment creation.

She added that the conference’s agenda focuses on explaining the investment opportunities available in Jordan, stressing that the solution to the country’s challenges lie in establishing job-generating projects and entrenching the principle of self-reliance, according to Petra.