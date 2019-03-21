Razzaz launches 20 e-services at Justice Ministry

AMMAN — Legislation alone cannot guarantee citizens justice, and has to be accompanied by serious institutional work to deliver services to citizens in a way that ensures their dignity is maintained, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said on Thursday.

During a ceremony to mark the launch of 20 e-services at the Ministry of Justice, Razzaz said that some 300,000 citizens annually queue in lines to receive a certificate of no criminal record, but now they can apply to get these certificates online.

The e-services are part of the government’s efforts to facilitate procedures and improve the level of services presented to citizens, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The e-services launched on Thursday were developed in partnership with the rule of law project funded by USAID, and aim at speeding up judiciary procedures, according to Petra.

Justice Minister Bassam Talhouni said that the ministry is always seeking ways to improve judiciary procedures, noting that the ministry has archived millions of documents and re-engineered procedures so as to help conflicted parties, lawyers and judges save time.

The minister added that those who win financial cases can receive their money through direct transfers to their bank accounts with the use of IBAN, without having to visit courts or any other institutions.

USAID Mission Director Jim Barnhart voiced Washington’s commitment to supporting Amman and enhancing the Kingdom’s economic development, as well as improving the quality of service and facilitating procedures.