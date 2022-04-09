Real estate sales increase 2% in Q1 of 2022 

AMMAN — The real estate trade volume in the capital during the first quarter of the year accounted for JD1.049 billion, some 74 per cent out of the Kingdom’s total of JD1.414 billion, the Department of Land and Survey announced on Saturday.

The department’s statistics showed that real estate trade volume in the northern Amman office stood at JD272 million, followed by the Amman office at JD173 million, East Amman with JD162 million and the South Amman office with JD149 million, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Real estate sales in the Kingdom between the January-March period totalled 40,539 sales, marking an increase of 2 per cent compared with the same period of 2021, including 14,342 sales in Amman alone, comprising a share of 35 per cent of the Kingdom’s total sales.

Real estate sales in Amman included 6,077 apartments and 8,265 plots of land, while the rest of governorates witnessed sales of 3,384 apartments and 22,813 plots of land.

Real estate sales for non-Jordanian investors in the first three months of the year totalled 855, marking an increase of 54 per cent compared with the same period of 2021, including 516 apartments and 339 land plots.

Iraqi nationals topped the list of foreign sales standing at 202, followed by Saudis with 194 and Syrians with 111 sales.