Relaxed visa rules ‘revitalise’ medical tourism — hospitals association

AMMAN — Around 35,000 patients of restricted nationalities visited Jordan in the first eight months of this year, President of the Private Hospitals Association Fawzi Hammouri said on Tuesday.

The total number of foreign patients who visited the Kingdom, including restricted and non-restricted nationalities, stands at around 160,000 patients, Hammouri told The Jordan Times, referring to the relaxation of restrictions since May to encourage medical tourism in Jordan.

The amended regulations governing the issuance of medical treatment visas were published in the Official Gazette and came into force in mid-May, in accordance with the provisions of Article 9 of the Residency and Foreigners Affairs Law No. 3 of 1997 and its amendments.

The amendments also apply to those of restricted nationalities who seek treatment in Jordan.

Under the decision, approved by the Cabinet, patients of restricted nationalities can apply for visas through the websites of the Interior Ministry, diplomatic missions, airlines, accredited transport operators or licensed travel and tourism companies.

Hammouri said that these amendments have “revitalised” the medical and health sectors, increasing the Kingdom’s medical tourism revenues.

He also urged the concerned authorities to promote all kinds of tourism, especially medical tourism, such as the Jordan Tourism Board’s specialised unit designated to promote and develop the medical tourism sector.

“We have the Dead Sea and Maeen hot springs among many areas that tourists can visit for medical purposes,” Hammouri added.