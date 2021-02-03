Restaurants, cafés sector calls for better solutions to compensate losses amid pandemic

AMMAN — The restaurants and cafés sector is not only the most affected due to the pandemic, but also “the most financially distressed business at the moment”, according to stakeholders.

The damage rate is nearly 98 per cent as shisha has been banned since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020 until today, President of the Jordan Restaurants Association Omar Awwad told The Jordan Times.

“The restaurants and cafés’ rents are high, as well as the workers’ salaries, and there is no income, nor any facilities, exemptions, or assistance from the government. Social security programmes do not even cover the minimum costs and expenses of the restaurant and café owners,” Awwad said.

The sector has “great economic importance” as it employs 50,000 to 60,000 workers, including locals and foreigners, he said, noting that many are not getting paid because of the crisis and some are suing the restaurants and cafés owners.

“About 90 per cent of restaurants and cafés are shut down and not operating,” Awwad said in recent press remarks.

“We always respect and abide with the government’s decisions, but for every decision they should give a solution and assistance for our problems in order for the restaurants and cafés not to collapse,” he noted.

Shisha was only allowed outdoors for two months, which was not the best solution due to the weather conditions, and unfortunately the demand was low, he added.

“I personally met with seven different committees to reach for a solution for the restaurants and cafés, but unfortunately all the committees did not agree with each other and there was no unanimous decision,” Awwad noted.

He believes that the sector incurred losses worth hundreds of millions due to high rents, licence fees, electricity and water bills, among other things.

“Despite the current financial state of people, I believe that there will be a demand for shisha, even if not as expected. Therefore, the acceptable solution at the present time is to stop the ban immediately and operate within the precautionary health measures,” Awwad noted.

“We are hoping for better solutions and decisions and more assistance from the government in the future,” he concluded.