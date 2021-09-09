Return to in-class education draws mixed emotions from students, teachers, parents

AMMAN — Going back to school amid the pandemic has provoked a mix of emotions from parents, teachers and students.

A group of Jordanan mothers told The Jordan Times on Thursday that they are “very happy” to see their children back at school, with their friends and teachers again.

Some mothers added that they are concerned about the possibility of another lockdown, or going back to remote education.

“The first week when my daughter and son went to school for the Academic Loss Compensation Programme, I was a bit worried, but day after day things got better,” Salma Ali, a mother of two, told The Jordan Times over the phone.

Ali added that a couple of her friends whose children also go to the same school are not confident that the in-class education will last for the whole year.

“I will remain optimistic. All the kids in the family were ready to bounce back to their classrooms, and there is nothing to worry about,” expressed Suhaib, a father of a ninth grader, who preferred to go by his first name.

Children are cooperative regarding practicing physical distancing and wearing masks, said Dana Mohammed, a Jordanian primary school teacher.

“Receiving remote learning for that long has shown children the importance of school life,” Mohammed said.