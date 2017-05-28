RJ appoints veteran executive as CEO

By JT - May 28,2017 - Last updated at May 28,2017

AMMAN — Royal Jordanian Airlines’ (RJ) board of directors on Sunday decided to appoint German Stefan Pichler as general manger and a CEO of RJ as of June 1, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The new director has an experience of 30 years in air transport. His last position was CEO of Air Berlin after serving as general director of Fiji Airways, CEO of Kuwaiti Aljazeera Airlines, deputy CEO of Australian Virgin Airlines and CEO of Norwegian travel group, Thomas Cook.

RJ's Board of Directors Chairman Said Darwazeh welcomed Pichler on board, expressing confidence in his competence and ability take responsibilities of the company.

Darwazeh stressed that the decision came after thorough search and various interviews with applicants form Jordan and outside.

He said that the board is counting on Pichler to carry out positive change and prepare clear action plans and strategies in order to improve RJ productivity, increase the efficiency of operation, stimulate positivity among staff members and preserve the reputation of the airlines.

Darwazeh also expressed appreciation for Pichler’s predecessor Suleiman Obeidat, who was appointed last year during the transitional period.

He commended his efforts in leading the executive administration of the company.