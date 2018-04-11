RJ ‘closely watching’ as US threatens Syria attacks

AMMAN — Royal Jordanian (RJ) on Wednesday said none of its scheduled flights in the region have been re-routed yet after Europe's air safety watchdog's warning to aircrafts flying in the eastern Mediterranean about potential military strikes on Syria.

Some major airlines were reported as re-routing flights on Wednesday after the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) warned aircraft flying in the eastern Mediterranean to exercise caution due to possible air strikes on Syria, according to Reuters.

EASA said in a notification published on Tuesday that air-to-ground and cruise missiles could be used over the following 72 hours, and there was a possibility of intermittent disruption to radio navigation equipment.

In remarks to The Jordan Times on Wednesday, RJ Media Director Basel Kilani said that there was no change at the time on the national carrier’s operations in the region.

However, he added that the national carrier was “closely monitoring the situation and will continue to evaluate any developments”.

International and regional airlines heeded the warning.

“Air France has taken the EASA information into account and modified its flight plans for affected destinations, mainly Beirut and Tel Aviv,” the airline said in an AFP report, adding that it was monitoring the situation.

Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines also decided to change flight paths for planes heading to Beirut, an official at the city’s airport told AFP.

US President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday that “missiles will be coming” in response to the alleged chemical attack on a rebel-held town in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta that killed dozens of people.