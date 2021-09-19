Royal Committee to Modernise Political System endorses outcomes of sub-committees

AMMAN —The Royal Committee to Modernise the Political System on Sunday completed its work by endorsing the draft law of elections and proposals for constitutional amendments related to the laws of elections and political parties, as well as the mechanisms for parliamentary oversight.

The committee’s general assembly had previously endorsed the outcomes of four of its sub-committees, including drafts of the laws of local administration and political parties, besides recommendations to create a legislative and political environment that guarantees the role of youth and women in public life, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The committee on Wednesday endorsed the outcomes of youth and women and the local administration sub-committees.

The committee is expected to finish its work by the end of the month through preparing a document of outcomes to be referred to His Majesty King Abdullah, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Adnan Sawair, the head of the political parties’ sub-committee, told Petra that the political parties’ draft law establishes a "new era" of party-based work, by pushing party participation in Jordan's parliamentary elections and government formation.

Sawair said that the bill also allows university students to join political parties and transfers political records to the Independent Election Commission.

He added that the draft law also allows people to join parties electronically.

The draft law also limits party’s secretary general tenure to two terms and grants parties one year to rectify their status according to the new conditions, Sawair said.

The new conditions stipulate that parties must be founded by at least 1,000 people from six governorates, with at least 30 people from each governorate and a 20 per cent quota for women and youth, he pointed out.