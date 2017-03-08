Royal Court chief meets Indian president, officials

By JT - Mar 08,2017 - Last updated at Mar 08,2017

AMMAN — Indian President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday received Royal Court Chief Fayez Tarawneh, who handed him a personal letter from His Majesty King Abdullah, a Royal Court statement said.

In the letter, the King highlighted the depth of bilateral relations between Jordan and India and expressed his desire to boost strategic partnership through enhanced coordination and increased economic cooperation.

The King underlined the importance of intensifying international efforts to combat terrorism and to work together to reach political solutions to crises in the region and the world, while preserving global security and stability.

The letter also pointed out India's role as an effective global force to achieve a better future for the world.

For his part, Mukherjee expressed his happiness for having visited Jordan and held talks with King Abdullah and stressed his interest in expanding relations, while sending his greetings to His Majesty.

Tarawneh also met with Vice President of India Mohammad Hamid Ansari and reviewed Jordanian-Indian relations.

Ansari commended the Kingdom’s focal role in boosting stability and security in the world.

Tarawneh also held separate meetings with Indian Minister of Defence Manohar Parrikar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

Talks focused on bilateral relations and regional issues, with Tarawneh emphasising Jordan’s efforts to support peaceful resolutions to Middle East crises.

He also discussed economic and investment cooperation with the presidents and members of the Indian chambers of trade and industry, where he emphasised Jordan’s competitive features for investors.

Tarawneh also delivered a lecture at the Indian Council of World Affairs, which focused on terrorism and its repercussions, making the point that Muslims are also victims of terrorism, with the khawarij (outlaws of Islam) seeking to taint “Islam’s peaceful image”.