Royal Court replaces in-kind with cash assistance
By JT - Jan 29,2018 - Last updated at Jan 29,2018
AMMAN — Under Royal directives, the Royal Court continues to provide annual aid aimed at improving the living conditions of underprivileged families, and empowering local NGOs that serve orphans, the elderly and people with disabilities.
Upon His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives to stakeholders in the Royal Court, financial aid is provided to some 30,000 underprivileged families across the Kingdom, to help them secure their basic needs, a Royal Court statement said.
The cash aid replaces the “Hashemite Aid Parcels”, an initiative launched in 2004 that has included annual assistance to the targeted households consisting of in-kind items such as basic foods.
Financial assistance is disbursed twice a year; the first on the occasion of His Majesty’s birthday and the second in Ramadan, and target 60,000 families in all governorates, Badia areas and refugee camps nationwide.
A total of 250 charities and other not-for-profit organisations — which present shelter and other services to orphans, people with disabilities and the elderly — have benefited from aid this year, according
to the statement.
The King has also ordered continued care provided to 1,500 orphans in Gaza, an initiative that was launched by King Abdullah following a relief call by the Gaza-based Wiam Charity Society in 2011.
His Majesty King Abdullah on Friday directed the Royal Court to continue implementing initiatives aimed at helping underprivileged families, and supporting charity societies that provide care to orphans, the elderly and people with disabilities across the Kingdom.
AMMAN — As Jordan marked the birthday of His Majesty King Abdullah, the Monarch on Saturday directed concerned officials at the Royal Court
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday instructed concerned authorities to implement a series of initiatives to support underprivileged
