Royal directives: Issawi inaugurates projects in Zarqa, Mafraq governorates

Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi opens the public park of the Jami’ Al Arab (the Mosque of Arab) built as part of a Royal initiative on Saturday (Petra photo)

AMMAN (JT) — In implementation of the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Saturday inaugurated a number of Royal initiative projects in Zarqa and Mafraq.

In Zarqa, Issawi, who is also head of the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal initiatives, attended the opening of a factory of cardboard and hygienic paper in the Rusaifeh region.

The factory is part of the Productive Branches Initiative, a Royal initiative to generate jobs for jobless young people, especially for females in regions with high unemployment rates.

Launched in 2008 in Shoubak, the initiative focused on the establishment of productive branches for mega-factories and companies in villages and governorates, to ease young Jordanians access to their workplaces, after receiving training programmes, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Labour Minister Yousef Shamali, during the ceremony, said that the new project for cardboard and hygienic paper is the 31st factory implemented as part of the Productive Branches Initiative.

The project offers some 250 jobs for local residents, Shamali said, expecting the opportunities to reach 400 in the near future.

Issawi also attended the opening of a public park of the Jami’ Al Arab (the Mosque of Arab).

The park, implemented as part of a Royal initiative in cooperation with Zaha Cultural Centre, includes a centre for childhood development, a pentagonal playground and an equipped playing area, among other facilities.

Issawi also checked on the mosque's cultural centre and parking area.

In June of 2018, His Majesty King Abdullah inaugurated the new building of Jami’ Al Arab with a capacity of 4,500 worshippers in Zarqa.

His Majesty gave directives to provide the cultural centre with equipment, including computers.

The four-storey mosque also houses health clinics for general medicine, women, dentistry and people with disabilities.

In Mafraq, Issawi handed over a citizen experiencing hardships the keys of his new house, built under the directives of His Majesty.

The house, constructed according to the highest standards, is a prefabricated housing unit, adopted for the first time in the Royal initiatives.