Royal Directives: Issawi meets with number of dignitaries in Maan

AMMAN — Upon directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, head of the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal initiatives, on Tuesday met a number of dignitaries in Maan.

The meeting aimed to follow up on the requests made during His Majesty’s visit to the southern region last Wednesday and address the needs of locals, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The demands of the people of Maan, 220km south of Amman, which were presented to the King, focused on capitalising on the governorate’s advantages, notably the mineral, natural resources, renewable energy, tourism and agriculture sectors, as well as the available industrial opportunities.

Talks during the meeting also went over the challenges and recommendations related to the service sectors, including education, health, agriculture, tourism and infrastructure, in addition to the needs of the women and youth sectors, Petra reported.

Issawi said that the King, during his meeting with a number of leading figures and representatives from Maan, directed the government to speed up the implementation of capital projects allocated in the 2022 state budget to Maan Governorate.

Issawi said that the Royal initiatives will focus during the next stage on job-providing projects, notably factories.

He also highlighted a number of Royal initiatives implemented in Maan, including the newly launched package pertaining the building of 100 housing units for underprivileged families and a factory to provide 400 job opportunities.

The new projects will be implemented in coordination with the related government bodies and funded by the Royal Court, he said, calling for sharing any ideas and proposals pertaining to development projects to help examine the possibility of their financing.