Royal directives: Issawi meets with representatives from Northern Jordan Valley district

AMMAN — Upon directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, head of the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal initiatives, on Monday and Tuesday met with a number of leading figures and representatives from the Northern Jordan Valley District.

The meetings, attended by His Majesty's Adviser for Tribal Affairs, Atef Hajaya, aimed to follow up on the requests made during His Majesty’s visit to the district last Sunday.

The demands of the local residents, which were presented to His Majesty the King, focused on improving the agriculture sector and optimising the district's advantages, notably qualitative agriculture.

The demands also centred on the challenges related to the service sectors, including education, health and infrastructure, as well as the demands from the women and youth sectors.

Issawi stressed that His Majesty, during his meeting with people in the Northern Jordan Valley district, necessitated following up on all issues of concern and proposals to meet people’s needs, in alignment with the government's priorities and future plans.

He emphasised that the Royal Hashemite Court is going to consider the requests and fulfill the priority demands, mainly projects focusing on creating employment for locals.

As per Royal directives, a number of initiatives will be implemented across the district, in continuation of the previous Royal gestures that have been carried out by the Royal Hashemite Court over the past years in various sectors, Issawi added.

Issawi welcomed any proposals related to development projects, to be funded by through the Royal initiatives, noting that a number of submitted proposals are aimed at improving services provision and citizens living conditions in the district.

The attendees expressed thanks to His Majesty's efforts, emphasising the importance of the Royal visit to the district.