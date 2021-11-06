Royal initiatives: 16 families in Aqaba, Maan get keys to new homes

Royal Court chief Yousef Issawi hands over keys to a new home to a beneficiary on Saturday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — A total of 16 underprivileged families in Aqaba and in Maan’s Jafer District on Saturday received housing units as part of the Royal Initiative for Housing, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The initiative, launched in 2005 in implementation of His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives expressed in his meeting with dignitaries of the governorates, aims to improve the quality of people’s lives in all of the Kingdom’s governorates.

Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi handed over the keys of the new homes to the beneficiary families and toured the fully equipped and furnished residences, accompanied by Minister of Social Development Ayman Mufleh and Deputy Governor of Maan Khaled Hajjaj.

Beneficiary families are chosen according to just and transparent criteria endorsed by the Ministry of Social Development.

Issawi, who is also head of the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal Initiatives, toured the housing units, implemented by the Follow-up Committee for the Implementation of Royal Initiatives in the Royal Hashemite Court and supervised by the Ministry of Public Works and Housing.

His Majesty’s first concern is the Jordanian individual, especially in remote areas, Issawi highlighted, noting that Royal directives focus on the need to contact all people in various regions of the Kingdom and work diligently to meet their needs.

During the handover ceremony, the families expressed their deep appreciation towards the Royal initiatives, adding that they are reflective of His Majesty’s commitment to ensuring people’s welfare, Petra reported.