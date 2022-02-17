Royal initiatives: PM launches development projects in Karak

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh and Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi during a visit to Karak Governorate on Thursday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh, in the presence of Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, on Thursday announced the launch of a package of Royal initiatives in Karak.

Khasawneh, during a meeting with community leaders at Mutah University, noted that these initiatives, launched following His Majesty King Abdullah's directives, include building 100 houses for underprivileged families, establishing a factory that could generate 200-400 jobs and providing it with buses, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Royal initiatives also include establishing a rehabilitation centre for people with disabilities and upgrading the Prince Feisal Stadium.

During the event attended by a ministerial team, MPs and Senators, the premier expressed the government pledge to pave the 15-km-long Mohi Al Abyad Road, as well as to expand and pave the 15-km-long Al Qasr Al Rubba Road, in addition to building two primary schools, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The prime minister said that his field visit to the southern governorate comes in implementation of the Royal directives to launch initiatives that aim to address citizens' needs and improve the services provided to them.

Over the last period, Khasawneh said that Jordan faced a number of challenges due to regional conditions, which were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said that the King attaches great importance to finding practical solutions to the unemployment problem, noting, in this regard, the government in April is scheduled to refer a draft law to stimulate the investment environment to the Lower House to enable and attract investments and overcome obstacles facing investors.

The premier added that Jordan, due to its political stances, especially towards the Palestinian cause, has faced many restrictions regarding the flow of investments and aid that used to be provided to the Kingdom.

Khasawneh affirmed Jordan's firm stance towards the Palestinian cause and support for the right of Palestinian people to establish their independent and fully sovereign state on the pre-1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also referred to the Hashemite custodianship, led by His Majesty, over Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites, adding that Jordan confronts any Israeli attempt to change the holy city's historical and legal status quo.

Khasawneh said that the government initially adopted a modified electricity tariff, which will not affect 92 per cent of Jordanians, adding that the value of the electricity bill will drop for many citizens.

Revenues of the revised tariff will be allocated to enhance competitiveness of the productive, commercial, industrial, agricultural, educational and health sectors, he noted.

The prime minister said that the government will continue to maintain fuel derivative prices for February and March, despite the significant rise in their global prices.

In addition, he pointed to a study that is being "carefully" conducted, in relation to the special tax on fuel derivatives.

Khasawneh added that for the first time, the government slashed interest incurred on the public debt by JD24 million, indicating that this amount, although small, indicates that Jordan is moving in the "right" direction.

He also stressed that the government will "gradually" start lifting many restrictions related to COVID-19 measures, starting Thursday.

In this regard, he referred to the King's efforts at the international level, which enabled Jordan to obtain vaccinations, in addition to the direct follow-up by HRH Crown Prince Hussein to immunisation campaigns at the national level.

Thanks to the citizens' awareness, a "good" immunisation rate was achieved from the proportion of the Kingdom's vaccinated people, which allowed taking decisions to ease COVID restrictions, according to the premier.

Speaking about attracting investments, Khasawneh referred to a memorandum of understanding signed between the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority and the UAE in this regard, adding that financing an Arab sovereign fund in the field of digital transformation will also be announced.

He added that discussions are underway with an Arab fund regarding the implementation of the railway project between Aqaba and Maduna, in addition to "serious" talks aimed to establish a university hospital.

The prime minister also said that the tender of the National Water Carrier Project, which will meet part of the Kingdom’s water needs until 2040, will be floated before summer, expecting the project to be operational by 2027.

Karak Governor Mohammed Fayez said that the governorate is witnessing a “true” development process in various fields, referring to Royal initiatives that have been implemented in the southern city to establish development and service projects.

Speakers during the meeting, which was held at the Mutah University, praised His Majesty’s initiatives to Karak residents, calling for focusing on directing development and investment projects to Karak in a way that contributes to addressing poverty and unemployment.