Royal makruma provides higher-education boost for teachers’ children

AMMAN — Since 2010, a total of JD170,260,817 has been given through the Royal makruma (benefaction) towards scholarships for teachers' children, providing university education for 43,594 students.

Head of the Cultural Affairs and Scholarships Department at the Education Ministry Muhammad Daja on Tuesday said that there has been a "large and continual" increase in the number of teachers' children who are admitted to public universities at the expense of the Royal makruma.

In the 2019/2020 academic year, 658 students were admitted to medicine faculties, 83 to dentistry, 36 to pharmaceutical medicine, 120 to pharmacology and 907 to engineering specialisations, Daja added, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He added that the Royal makruma reflects Royal concern for teachers and their children and aims at alleviating the financial burdens of teachers.

Makruma students constitute some 5 per cent of the total students admitted to public universities, Daja said, adding that the makruma contributes to providing free education opportunities for teachers' children through exempting them from registration fees and other expenses.

A total of 51,748 students have been accepted at public universities for the first semester of the academic year 2019-2020.

A total of 8,236 students were admitted to the University of Jordan, 9,083 to Yarmouk University, 4,566 to Mutah University, 4,247 to the Jordan University of Science and Technology, 5,564 to the Hashemite University, 3,499 to Al al-Bayt University, 9,844 to Balqa Applied University, 3,112 to Al Hussein Bin Talal University, 1,804 to Tafileh Technical University and 1,793 to the World Islamic Sciences and Education University.