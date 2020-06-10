RSCN reopens all nature reserves for visitors

AMMAN — The Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN) on Wednesday announced that it has begun receiving visitors again at nature reserves and its environment hotels after the government’s decision to resume domestic tourism.

The RSCN has opened all of its tourist facilities, including the Siq passage at the Mujeb reserve, after completing logistic and health preparations to ensure that public safety measures are adopted, according to an RSCN statement.

RSCN Director General Yahya Khaled said that all reserves had finished their preparations to receive visitors before the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as March marks the beginning of the season.

Khaled added that the society had already sterilised all of its locations and adopted strict measures at all reserves to protect visitors, employees and local communities in light of the spread of the disease.

The RSCN implements daily sterilisation on all facilities, in addition to holding intensified courses for its employees on adopting safety and preventive procedures, he noted.

Ashraf Barqawi, head of environmental tourism at the RSCN, said that the society launched a promotion campaign offering a discount of 25 per cent at all its locations excluding the Siq passage, with the aim of encouraging citizens to enjoy local tourism and the “unique experience” of the nature reserves.

He added that the RSCN is continuing in its role of empowering local communities through integrating the concepts of environment tourism and the local community.