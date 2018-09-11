Rules eased for women married to non-citizens

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Monday decided to drop the requirement of uninterrupted residence for Jordanian women married to non-Jordanians for a period no less than five years before their children benefit from privileges and exceptions offered by the state.

The government also decided to consider the card issued by the Department of Civil Status and Passports to children of Jordanian women as an official identification card, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Earlier in 2014, the Cabinet decided to grant children of Jordanian women married to non-Jordanians certain exceptions related to education, healthcare, employment, investment, property ownership and obtaining driving licences, in addition to permanent residence without acquiring the Jordanian nationality.