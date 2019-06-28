Safadi condemns twin terrorist attacks in Tunisia

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, in a phone call on Thursday with his Tunisian counterpart Khemaies Jhinaoui, condemned the two terrorist attacks in the country’s capital.

The two blasts, one on a central avenue and another against a security base, killed a police officer and wounded at least eight other people, the AFP news agency reported.

Safadi reaffirmed the Kingdom's full support for Tunisia in its fight against terrorism and to maintain its security and stability, conveying the government’s condolences and wishes of recovery to the Tunisian government and the victims’ families, according to a ministry statement.

“Terrorism is the common enemy of the international community,” Safadi said, expressing confidence in the Tunisian authorities to eradicate terrorism and safeguard their democratic reform process.