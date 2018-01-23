Safadi discusses future of Mideast peace with Swedish peer, Erekat

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met with his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallström in Paris on Tuesday over efforts to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of the two-state solution.

Safadi and Wallström also discussed repercussions of the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The meeting came one day after the top diplomat discussed the same issues with Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation Saeb Erekat.

During their late Monday meeting, which was part of ongoing coordination and consultation between the two sides, Safadi briefed Erekat on outcomes of US Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Amman, Petra reported.

Safadi also acquainted the Palestinian official with the outcomes of contacts and efforts exerted by Jordan towards a solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict according to the two-state solution.

Erekat briefed the minister on results of relevant Palestinian endeavours, expressing appreciation for His Majesty King Abdullah’s ongoing efforts to support the Palestinian people in regaining their legitimate rights, until the establishment of their independent state on their national soil.

He also praised the Kingdom’s efforts in preserving the sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque and holy sites in Palestine.

The two officials reiterated that the two-state solution is the only feasible formula that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international agreements, mainly the Arab Peace Initiative.

They also highlighted the need to continue cooperation with other Arab countries to garner international support for the recognition of the Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Safadi and Erekat also reviewed the outcomes of the Arab ministerial meeting held earlier in Amman, renewing Amman’s stand rejecting the US’ decision on Jerusalem as legally null and void.

They agreed to intensify efforts aimed at urging the international community to recognise the Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.