Safadi discusses Palestinian cause, UNRWA with German FM

By JT - May 24,2019 - Last updated at May 24,2019

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his German counterpart Heiko Maas on Thursday discussed regional developments and ways to resolve them and achieve peace and stability.

A phone call between the two ministers tackled issues pertaining to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, as they shared their views on prospective political resolutions based on the two-state solution, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Safadi and Maas agreed on sustaining dialogue to coordinate stances on various developments, in addition to working to contain regional tensions and prevent further escalation.

Safadi expressed gratitude for Germany’s support to the UNRWA.

He added that it is imperative for the agency to continue playing its role towards more than 5.4 million Palestinian refugees.

He stressed the importance of continued financial and political support to the UNRWA, which would enable it to continue providing its vital services to the refugees.

Safadi pointed that if the UNRWA is not preserved, over 550,000 Palestinian students will be robbed of their right to an education, which will further tension and despair, according to the statement.

The two officials highlighted the strength of bilateral relations between Jordan and Germany and their keenness to develop them in all fields.